news

Sant'Egidio's summer of solidarity is going on: new Youth for Peace missions in Bihac, Bosnia, soon to be launched

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Sant'Egidio's summer of solidarity continues with new Youth for Peace missions scheduled for late July and early August in Bihac, a border town in Bosnia just a few minutes from the Croatian border.



The aim is to help refugees who have been staying in Bosnia for too long now, after numerous rejections prevented them from finding a future in Europe.



A van with about a thousand T-shirts already collected in Padua, and further supplies of backpacks, sleeping bags, trainers and power-banks coming from collections in the cities of the North East where Sant'Egidio is present, will be sent to support the migrants.



The missions of the young people of Sant'Egidio, in addition to providing aid, will focus on setting up an important network with the realities in the area. Above all, they will get to know stories and faces of people their age who have endured a difficult and exhausting journey from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Eritrea or Somalia, without losing hope for a peaceful future.



Our dream is to build bridges of legality for these landless people, such as humanitarian corridors, especially for the most vulnerable, so that they are not abandoned to their fate. It is necessary to protect the most fragile, before winter comes again.



see also

A new humanitarian mission of Sant'Egidio in Bihać, to meet refugees of the "Balkan route".