news

Live stream Liturgy - SUNDAY 18th JULY AT 5:30 P.M. (CEST)

Memorial of Saint Sergii Radonezhsky a monk who founded the Lavra (monastery) of the Most Holy Trinity near Moscow. Remembrance of the evangelical pastor Paul Schneider who died in the Nazi concentration camp of Buchenwald in 1939.

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). This week the Liturgy is streamed on Sunday at 5.30 pm (UTC 1).



Follow Facebook Page



Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart device