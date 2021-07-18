news

Paul Schneider, a life for the Gospel in Nazi Germany. On July 18, 1938, he died in the Buchenwald camp. This is his story.

On July 18, 1939, evangelical pastor Paul Schneider died in the Nazi concentration camp at Buchenwald.



"In the Bunker in which the dark isolation cells were located, I met Pastor Schneider; he was in the cell next to mine. Every morning he held a morning prayer for us prisoners, and because of that every time he was clubbed and tortured [...]. On Easter Sunday we suddenly heard the powerful words: "Thus says the Lord: I am the resurrection and the life. The long lines of prisoners stood at attention, deeply disturbed by the courage and energy of that indomitable will [...]. He could never utter more than a few sentences. Then we would hear the guards' cane blows crashing down on him..."



The memory of a fellow prisoner manifest how Paul Schneider had dedicated his life to the Gospel to the last.



A letter he wrote from Buchenwald, addressed to his family members, is preserved in the Shrine of the New Martyrs in the Basilica of San Bartolomeo all'Isola Tiberina in Rome.