SOUTH SUDAN, PEACE TALKS AT SANT'EGIDIO

Negotiations between the South Sudanese government, the SSOMA Real SPLM and the SSOMA SSUF/A held in Rome from 15 to 18 July.

From 15 to 18 July 2021, the Community of Sant'Egidio hosted peace talks between the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) of South Sudan, the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance-South Sudan United Front/Army (SSOMA SSUF/A), SSOMA-Real Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SSOMA Real SPLM), in the presence of observers from the international community to carry on the Rome Initiative.



During the four days, the parties signed two documents: a roadmap for including the Real SPLM and SSUF/A in the Ceasefire Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) and a roadmap for political dialogue on the causes of the conflict, at the end of which the parties committed to signing a comprehensive agreement.

The first document commits SSOMA to establish a communication contact with the CTSAMVM; to participate in a technical workshop, to be organised by the CTSAMVM and Sant'Egidio with IGAD and RJMEC from 2 to 5 September; and to provide a training course for military personnel, who will be employed in the CTSAMVM structures.

The second document signed by the delegations commits the parties to an agenda of meetings to be held in Rome in September, October and November 2021 that will lead, in the hope of the Sant'Egidio mediators and international observers, to a final peace agreement between the parties.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the governments of Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, Switzerland and Japan, as well as representatives of the European Union, IGAD, UNMISS, RJMEC and CTSAMVM, all of whom encouraged the progress made.

