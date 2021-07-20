news

"We do not abandon the people of Mozambique who are victims of terrorism." Press conference in Live streaming on July 21, at 11:00 a.m.

Since 2017, the North of Mozambique has been subjected to terrorist attacks that have caused thousands of deaths, 800 thousand refugees, and internally displaced persons, putting in this way the stability of the country at risk. It is a situation that creates great suffering to the Mozambican population that has discovered what peace means, precisely thanks to the mediation of the Community of Sant'Egidio through the agreement signed in Rome on October 4, 1992.



Wednesday, July 21, at 11:00 am, a press conference will illustrate the effects of the humanitarian crisis on the population and the interventions implemented by the Community, which has a widespread presence in Mozambique.

Press Conference



"Let's not abandon the people of Mozambique, who are victims of terrorism".



Don Angelo Romano will speak,



International Relations Office of the Community of Sant'Egidio.



Wednesday, July 21, 11 am, Conference Room of the Community of Sant'Egidio, Rome, via della Paglia 14b.



The live streaming will be transmitted on



www.santegidio.org



Rome, July 20, 2021

Journalists, photographers and cameramen are kindly requested to accredit themselves by writing to [email protected] by specifying if they will follow in streaming or in presence in order to arrange the distance set by the anti-Covid-19 prevention rules. During the press conference, as well as in presence, it will be possible to ask questions online through a specific chat platform.