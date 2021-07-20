news

Prayer with Mary, Mother of the Lord, live stream at 8 p.m. (CEST)

Memorial of the prophet Elijah who was taken into heaven and left his mantle to Elisha.Muslims celebrate the Feast of the Sacrifice (Aid al-Adha).

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).



