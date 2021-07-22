news

The Friendship Tent opens for refugees in Lesbos: Sant'Egidio launches a summer of solidarity

Thousands of refugees are still living on the Greek island of Lesbos and the Community has joined them again this year for a third summer of solidarity. The first groups, coming from various European countries (Italy, Poland, Slovakia and others), arrived a few days ago, just before Muslims' week-long celebration of Eid al-Adha, the anniversary of Abraham's sacrifice.



Sant'Egidio has set up a large red and yellow tent, the Friendship Tent close to the refugee camp ("Moria2", built near the sea after a fire destroyed the old camp last September) hosting about 4500 people, .



Here, in compliance with anti-Covid rules, the Community spread a festive atmosphere among Afghan and African refugees of Islamic religion, mostly from Congo, Burundi and Somalia. Everyone received a packet of traditional sweets, each family a shopping packet with rice, sauce, tuna, bread and biscuits. The children were given toys, pens, pencils and sweets.



This is just the beginning of the #santegidiosummer which will see around 250 volunteers from many European countries coming together until the end of August to provide food, teach children and young people, and offer language courses.

If you want to support our activities, you can make a donation: every help is precious.



- Visit the website dona.santegidio.org and donate with the reason for donation "Sant'Egidio Summer with the Lesbos refugees".

- Participate in the fundraising on Facebook: click here

- Donate by bank transfer: IBAN: IT67D0760103200000000807040 BIC/SWIFT Code: BPPIITRRXXX Beneficiary: Comunità di S.Egidio-ACAP Onlus - Piazza S.Egidio 3/a, 00153 - Roma Causale: Sant'Egidio Summer with the refugees of Lesvos