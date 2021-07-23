news

Prayer of the Holy Cross. Preaching by Marco Impagliazzo

Memorial of Saint Anthony and Theodosius, founders of the caves of Kiev ( 1073). They are fathers of Russian and Ukrainian monasticism. Remembrance of Christians in Ukraine and Russia.

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).



Follow Facebook Page



Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart device