Prayer for the Poor
July 26 2021Live streaming prayer
Feast of Joachim and Anna, ancestors of the Lord. Remembrance of all the elderly who lovingly communicate their faith to the youth. Memorial of Mary, a mentally ill woman who died in Rome in 1992. With her we remember all who are mentally ill.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1).
