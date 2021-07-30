news

Meeting at Sant'Egidio with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin

On the occasion of the FAO World Food Systems Pre-Summit, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Vershinin visited Sant'Egidio.



During a friendly conversation, issues related to crisis areas were discussed, from Africa to the Mediterranean, where the Community of Sant'Egidio is committed to promoting conflict resolution. The humanitarian emergencies of the populations affected by wars and the situation of Christian communities subjected to violence and discrimination were other topics addressed during the meeting.