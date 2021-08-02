news

Prayer for the sick, live stream

Memorial of Porrajamos, the massacre of the Gypsy people by the Nazis during the Second World War. Memorial of blessed Ceferino Gimenéz Malla, a Gitano martyr killed in Spain in 1936. We remember Yaguine and Fodé, two boys from Guinea Conakry, who died because of cold in 1999 while they were trying to fly to Europe hidden in the cargo hold of an airplane.

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page on Mondays and Thursdays at 8 pm (UTC 1).



Follow Facebook Page



Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart device