Sant'Egidio delegation in Mali to open new paths of dialogue

A delegation of the Community of Sant'Egidio visited Mali in a particularly difficult period of its history. The Sahelian country is in fact going through a complicated phase, with a succession of coups d'état (two in less than a year) and continuing instability. There is also a high level of concern about the presence of jihadist formations in the north and centre of the country, with numerous attacks against the civilian population and United Nations forces (MINUSMA). In addition, following the coups, Mali was suspended from the African Union and ECOWAS (Community of West African States).

The delegation met with the country's transitional and religious authorities to seek new avenues for dialogue between political forces and ethnic communities and to support the transition process that should lead the country, within a year, to elections and the drafting of a new constitution..



Mauro Garofalo (Sant'Egidio) with Moctar Ouane (Prime Minister of Transition, Mali).

Mauro Garofalo (Sant'Egidio) with Imam Mahmoud Dicko and Moctar Ouane