news

Youth for Peace summer with migrants of Lipa refugee camp in Bosnia

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The summer mission of the Youth for Peace in Bosnia is in progress. Youth from the Communities of Bologna, Padua and Treviso are in Bihac, where they are carrying out a series of activities to support migrants in the camps and makeshift shelters just outskirts of the city.



The Italian school (but actually help is also given for English, German and Spanish), organised since the first week, has become a most awaited and followed appointment for many young migrants who live in the Lipa camp. Lessons take place in the afternoons in small groups on a meadow not far from the camp: attention and desire to learn are great. It is an opportunity to talk and get to know each other better.



The atmosphere is one of celebration and friendship: songs are sung in the migrants' languages of origin. Singing means telling one's own story: a Pakistani migrant has composed a very beautiful and touching text which tells of a young man's hope in search of a better future and the difficulties in the "game" of crossing the border into Europe



This week, in collaboration with Ipsia-Acli, a delegation of Youth for Peace was able to visit the Lipa camp and spend a long time listening to the guests. As a sign of friendship and closeness, the Youth for Peace gave each migrant in the camp a T-shirt: a very precious good in this season.



to help, support with a donation