Afghanistan: Sant'Egidio and Protestant Churches ask for an urgent humanitarian corridor

Recognition of refugees already in Italy and Europe

"Europe must act to ensure the protection of those fleeing from Afghanistan that has been recaptured by the Taliban. Thousands of men, women and children risk their lives simply for having believed in the values of democracy, freedom of expression and study.

We also ask for a commitment from Italy, which was the first country to successfully experiment with "humanitarian corridors", to adopt this instrument to facilitate the evacuation of Afghan refugees.



For over six years we, Catholics and Protestants, have been working together to build humanitarian corridors from Lebanon and, thanks to a new protocol with the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs, we are launching the first "humanitarian corridor" for 200 refugees from detention centres in Libya and, in parallel, to allow the evacuation of another 300.



On the basis of this experience we are available to carry out a similar project in favour of Afghan refugees, ready to collaborate with institutions, local administrations and other expressions of civil society that want to share this urgent humanitarian project.



Also those Afghans who, already in Europe, live in precarious conditions, can be helped. We ask all European governments to suspend the expulsion practices already decreed for hundreds of Afghan asylum seekers and refugees, and also to reconsider the rejected applications given the dramatic situation on the ground.

We reiterate that the moral and political strength of Europe is also built by ensuring rights and humanitarian protection to those who are persecuted and have already suffered the tragedy of war".



Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant'Egidio

Luca M. Negro, President of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy

Alessandra Trotta, Moderator of the Waldensian Table