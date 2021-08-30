news

Pope Francis received Andrea Riccardi in audience this morning

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

This morning Pope Francis received Andrea Riccardi, founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio, in audience at the Vatican. The meeting took place on the eve of the feast of Sant'Egidio, celebrated on 1 September.

The meeting addressed the major issue of combating growing poverty and the need to offer effective responses to all the problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, including the suffering of many families, the elderly and other fragile situations in our society. (Source: Ansa)

Daily Bulletin of the Holy See Press Office