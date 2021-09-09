news

#11September: 2000 European young people united for peace at Global Friendship

Saturday 11 September flash mob to remember the victims of terrorism and wars. Meeting with Marco Impagliazzo at the Palazzo dei Congressi streamed online

"Peace for All, No More Violence, No More Terrorism!". On Saturday 11 September, on the twentieth anniversary of the attacks on the Twin Towers, at 11.00 a.m., the "Youth for Peace" will meet on the steps of the Palazzo dei Congressi - piazza John Kennedy side - for a flash mob in memory of the victims of terrorism and war. Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant'Egidio, and Patrick Connell, United States Representative to the Holy See, will be present.



Similar initiatives and events will be held in 70 cities in 16 European countries, organised by this movement of teens and young people linked to the Community of Sant'Egidio and committed in supporting children in difficulty, homeless, elderly people and refugees. Young people will gather in front of the European Parliament in Brussels; on the site of the ancient synagogue in Bratislava, which is due to be visited by Pope Francis during his journey to Slovakia.

At 3 p.m., more than 2,000 Youth for Peace will attend - in presence and online - the meeting "Global Friendship - The Future We Want". It will be held in the Auditorium of the Palazzo dei Congressi and will be streamed on the website www.santegidio.org. - an occasion to reflect and make proposals in a time marked by so much violence and conflict, as in Afghanistan, and also by health and social consequences of the pandemic.

