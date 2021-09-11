news

#11September: Young people across Europe call for "Peace!" @GxP flashmobs for a future with no violence

Rome, Barcelona, Madrid, Prague, Munich, Kiev, London...

"On 9/11 twenty years ago, most of us young people here today were not born. Neither were the Afghani children that some of us have recently welcomed at the Rome airport on their arrival from Kabul. Nor were many of the soldiers who died in the recent bombing at Kabul airport. And yet, the effects of that terrible event keep hovering above us like dark stormy clouds We do not want this future".

Thus begins the appeal that today, in the 20th anniversary of " 9/11", young people aged between 15 and 25 from 70 European cities have launched. They gathered together to say loud and clear NO to terrorism and violence and YES to global friendship and peace.

Significant places were chosen to remember and engage against violence - the Grenfell Tower in London, where 72 people lost their lives in 2017, the Gulag Museum in Moscow, the memorial of the 2016 racist attack in Munich, the Shoah memorial in Prague, where a huge rail rises to the sky...



The Meeting continues this afternoon with an online assembly. Some 2,000 young people from 16 countries will participate.

