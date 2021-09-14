news
Feast of the exaltation of the Cross, live streaming prayer at 8 p.m. (CEST)
September 14 2021Live streaming prayer
It commemorates the discovery of Jesus' cross by St. Helen.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
Follow Facebook Page - Subscribe to Youtube Channel
Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart device