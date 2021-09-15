news

Day of prayer and fasting for Afghanistan. Prayer vigil in unity with the Church of Rome and in response to Pope Francis' appeal, at Santa Maria in Trastevere, 8 p.m. streaming

"In historic moments like this one we cannot remain indifferent; the history of the Church teaches us this. As Christians this situation involves us. For this reason I address an appeal, to everyone, to intensify your prayer and practice fasting".

In response to these words of Pope Francis, the diocese of Rome has called for a day of prayer and fasting for Afghanistan today, September 15th .

Insights:



An interview with Andrea Riccardi: fasting and prayer called for by the Pope, a "revolt" against war