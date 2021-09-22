news

Sant' Egidio's "Home of Friends on the Street" in Moscow

A report on the activities of "The home of friends on the street" has been recently published on the Moscow City Council's 'Dushevnaja Moskva' website, dedicated to solidarity initiatives in the Russian capital.

"The home of friends on the street" is one of the two day centres for the poor and homeless run by the Friends of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Moscow.

The centre, as reported in the article, welcomes guests in a warm and familiar atmosphere that creates solid bonds of friendship over the years.

Laundry and hairdresser are available at the centre. It is possible to access the internet to look for work, telephone relatives, receive mail. Information and legal support are also provided.

Since it opened in 2017, the centre "The home of friends on the street", has become a reference point for hundreds of poor people in the city especially in this time of pandemic.



During the pandemic, Sant'Egidio has also opened a distribution centre for clothes and foodstuffs in Moscow, while some Community groups distribute meals and hot drinks in Moscow stations for a total of over 600 meals a week.