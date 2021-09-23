news

Humanity and Dignity for All: indignation of Sant'Egidio for the harsh treatment of thousands of Haitian migrants

The Community of Sant’Egidio in the United States expresses deep indignation for the harsh treatment of thousands of Haitian migrants gathering at the border in Del Rio, Texas.

Fleeing extreme poverty, natural disasters, corruption and violence in Haiti, and looking only to improve their livelihoods, these individuals and families, many of whom came with their children, should be treated with compassion, respect and dignity. Sant’Egidio calls on the United States to take a more humane approach to its immigration practices as the conditions in many countries, Haiti included, have only worsened during the pandemic.

Mass deportation is not the answer. Sant’Egidio calls on the United States to demonstrate compassion for these most vulnerable people and to open up paths of possibility and hospitality.

We believe in exploring more dignified and compassionate responses to the global events that impact our world. We are convinced that solutions can be found in a unified vision, as Pope Francis said: “We are all in one boat.”

The humanitarian corridors model which the Community of Sant’Egidio has promoted in Italy and other European countries is an example which shows that such solutions are possible. Being creative and looking with intelligence toward our future will bring humanity and dignity for all!



For further information: Dave Sulewski, [email protected]



