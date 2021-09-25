news

World Day of Migrants and Refugees: Sant'Egidio in St Peter's Square for the Angelus prayer with the Pope. And other initiatives

On 26 September, the Church celebrates the 107th World Day of Migrants and Refugees. The Pope's message, "Towards an ever wider we", wants to indicate a common horizon for the world. "Our societies will have a “colourful” future, enriched by diversity and by cultural exchanges.Consequently, we must even now learn to live together in harmony and peace. ..... we must make every effort to break down the walls that separate us and, in acknowledging our profound interconnection, build bridges that foster a culture of encounter. ". READ THE TEXT



The Community of Sant'Egidio celebrates this Day in this same spirit. A delegation of Genti di Pace will participate in the Angelus in St Peter's Square together with other organizations supporting refugees and migrants, to listen to the Pope's words and give testimony of inclusion and integration.



A Friendship Lunch will be served, especially dedicated to elderly migrants, in the soup kitchen, in Via Dandolo. Indeed, there are many migrants who, after having dedicated themselves to supporting their families of origin and caring for Italian families by looking after the elderly and the disabled, have now become elderly themselves and often miss a friendly and familiar environment.

A liturgy with the migrant communities present in Rome will be celebrated in the afternoon at 5.30 p.m. in the basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, followed by a party, in observance of the anti-covid measures.

Photo: Angels Unawares, a sculpture by Timothy Schmalz installed in St. Peter’s Square that gets its name from the New Testament’s Hebrews 13:2 “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares”.