In New York, a liturgy remembers Steven and the other homeless friends died for the harshness of street life

For the first time in New York City, we celebrated the Liturgy in Memory of Steven, one of our first friends on the street who died alone in a bookstore on January 12, 2016 and of the other homeless friedns who died for the harshness of the street life.

Like Modesta - the old lady who died in 1983 in Rome for not being helped - so many others of our friends suffered from the harshness of life on the street that was exacerbated during the pandemic. Each of them was remembered with a candle, lit by the children of the School of Peace. Many friends, from many venues and organizations, were moved while they participated in this moment of communal remembrance. The flower and the picture distributed at the end comfort and strengthen us, united in this large and beautiful family.

As it was remembered during the ceremony, the friendship of the community remains and accompanies us all even on regular days; and in a particular when we meet for distributions on Tuesdays and Sundays.