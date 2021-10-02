news

"Peoples as Brothers, Future Earth". Video Message by Marco Impagliazzo #FraternityForFuture

"Peoples as Brothers, Future Earth" is the title of the next Meeting of Dialogue and Prayer for Peace that the Community of Sant'Egidio proposes in the spirit of Assisi. It will be held in Rome on October 6 and 7 and we are very happy that Pope Francis will participate.



It is a meeting that works on a positive outlook of rebirth and reconstruction of the world that is emerging from the pandemic. Personalities from the world of religion, politics, civil society, culture, from 40 countries, will gather in presence in Rome, and already this is good news, which tells us how the vaccine campaign is giving new possibilities to many peoples and many nations.

The two themes, Universal Fraternity and Future Earth, Care for the Environment, are at the heart of our Meeting.

Universal Fraternity, in the sense that fraternity is certainly a Christian theme, but also that it has a universal value, which proves and shows us that we are all brothers and sisters. We are all part of a single human family that is trying to emerge and can emerge together from the serious health, economic and social crisis of Covid-19, because we can only be saved together, we are all in the same boat, as we said last year in Rome. Then, there is the care for the environment, which is certainly the care of the environment in which we live, of our Mother Earth, St. Francis of Assisi would say, but it is also healing the Earth from those wars that cause destruction, that cause deaths, that cause the displacement of millions of people.



So, around these two themes we will gather showing that we can walk together. In Rome, religions have the task of showing that we on these two themes we can walk together, beginning with the diversity that is inherent in each religion, if we want to save the world and if we want to work for a world that is very different from the one that the pandemic has given us or into which we have entered because of the pandemic.



I take this opportunity to invite everyone to participate in presence or online, in this event, through the social networks of the Community of Sant'Egidio, because we are convinced that the more we are walking together, the better will be the world of tomorrow.

