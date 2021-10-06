news

Is peace possible? This is the question of Forum 3 of "Peoples as Brothers, Future Earth, October 7 at 10am

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

As Andrea Riccardi recently wrote, referring to the recent Afghan epilogue, "today we realise how war has been a wrong strategy". There is only one way to prevent conflicts or put an end to wars: peace. Pope Francis has also stated this, speaking of "crafts of peace: each person can be an effective yeast with his or her daily lifestyle"..



People addressing this in this forum include Betty Oyella Bigombe, Special Envoy of Uganda in South Sudan since 2019 and member of the women's mediation network FemWise–Africa and Commonwealth; Mario Giro, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in Italy, protagonist of numerouw peace initiatives of the Community of Sant'Egidio in various countries throughout the world: Algeria, Kosovo, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Darfur, Guinee and the Central African Republic.



Other speakers are John Aloysius, Secretary-General of Caritas International and Katherine Marshall, General Director of the "World Faiths Development Dialogue" (WFDD) and Vice-President of the G20 Interfaith Association



The testimony of Ribic Zijo is eagerly awaited. He was a survivor of the massacre of his family and the first Roma to bring the genocide of his people to the attention of the International Criminal Court in The Hague in the bloody conflict that devastated former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

It is still possible to attend, CLICK HERE

Follow us ONLINE

After the conference, the texts of the speakers will be published.