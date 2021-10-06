news

"Paz em Moçambique". Videoclip of the meeting in Maputo: religions and cultures in dialogue in the spirit of "Peoples as Brothers,Future Earth"

In the video, images of the interreligious Meeting in front of the Cathedral of Maputo, which took place on the day of peace. On 4 October 1992 the peace treaty was signed in Rome that ended a long and bloodshed war which had crossed Mozambique in the aftermath of its independence, thanks to the mediation of the Community of Sant'Egidio.

For 29 years, Sant'Egidio has been the name of peace in Mozambique.

The event is linked to the international meeting for peace "Peoples as Brothers, Future Earth" on 6 and 7 October in Rome, in which religions and cultures dialogue on global challenges in a world emerging from the pandemic.





