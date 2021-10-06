news

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury and Primate of the Church of England visits the Community and the vaccination Hub of Sant'Egidio on the eve of "Peoples as Brothers"

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury and Primate of the Church of England, is one of the speakers at the Opening Assembly of "Peoples as Brothers, Future Earth". In the run up to this great event, he visited the Community of Sant'Egidio.

The encounter started with a visit at the vaccination hub of Sant'Egidio for the most fragile. "The Community combines a spiritual life with a great love for the poorest. I was really touched by the visit today of the centre where hundreds of refugees and vulnerable people are vaccinated daily. An example to all of us of the love of Christ," said the Archbishop, who also met a few foreigners - from Syria and Afghanistan - who came to Italy through the humanitarian corridors.

Justin Welby wanted to know the details of the mechanism of the humanitarian corridors, because he believes that also the United Kingdom should find a solution from civil society to increase the number of resettlements.

In the meeting with Andrea Riccardi and other representatives of the Community that followed at Sant'Egidio, other themes of common interested were explored, such as the role of Christians in today's society in the face of the challenges posed by the pandemic, and in peace processes, with particular attention to South Sudan and Northern Mozambique. He also shared his concerns and hopes for the churches in Europe with Andrea.

As a sign of friendship, the Community offered a gift to the Archbishop, a reproduction of the work by Timothy Schmalz "Homeless Jesus" that, standing in front of the door of Sant'Egidio, welcomes everyone who visits Sant'Egidio. "Now, this sculpture will also be present in the office of the Primate of the Church of England, - said the Archbishop upon receiving it - to remind us every day where we meet Christ, in the poor and in the homeless".