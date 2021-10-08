news
Evening Prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio. Preaching by Andrea Riccardi, live stream at 8 p.m. (CEST)
October 8 2021 - ROME, ITALYLive streaming prayer
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
