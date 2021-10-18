news

Prayer of the Apostles - VIDEO

Feast of Saint Luke, evangelist and author of the Acts of the Apostles. According to tradition, he was a physician and a painter.

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 8.00 pm (UTC 1).



Follow Facebook Page - Subscribe to Youtube Channel



Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart device