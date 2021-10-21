news

Prayer for the Church

Memorial of blessed Giuseppe Puglisi, priest of the Church of Palermo, who was killed by mafia in 1993.

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 8.00 pm (UTC 1).



Follow Facebook Page - Subscribe to Youtube Channel



Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart device