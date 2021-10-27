news

We remember Dominique Green, a young African-American executed on 27 October 2004. His friendship inspired our commitment to the abolition of the death penalty.

Dominique Green, an African-American young man sentenced to death, was executed in a Texas prison by lethal injection on 27 October 2004. He became a friend of the Community through a correspondence. This friendship inspired Sant'Egidio's commitment to the abolition of capital punishment and to the correspondence with thousands of prisoners.

On 27 October, all the Communities of Sant'Egidio remember Dominique and all those on death row so that capital punishment may soon be abolished throughout the world.



Learn more about Dominique's story on the website

nodeathpenalty