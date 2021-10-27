news

Prayer with the Saints, live stream at 8 p.m. (CEST)

Remembrance of the historic Meeting in Assisi (1986), when John Paul II invited representatives of all Christian confessions and the great world religions to pray for peace. Memorial of Dominique Green, a young African American executed in 2004.

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant'Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 8.00 pm (UTC 1).



