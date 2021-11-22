news

The German Jews deported 80 years ago: Sant'Egidio and the Jewish Community of Munich commemorate the event

The deportation of Jews from German cities began 80 years ago. First in October 1941 in Berlin and then in Frankfurt, Cologne, Hamburg, Munich, Würzburg and all over Germany.

There was the so-called "Milbertshofen Jewish Camp" in Munich, it was in the middle of the district and everyone knew about it. The conditions in the camp were catastrophic. People waited, crammed into the smallest of spaces. On 20 November 1941, the first large "transport" of about 1,000 Jewish children, women and men from Munich left from there for Kaunas, where they were all shot after five days. None survived.

Ernst Grube, one of the last survivors of the collective labor camp, recalled: "I can still hear the people' cries today. It was often in the middle of the night - screams of fear and despair. I know today that it was the people who were picked up at night to be transported to the freight station, thus starting the journey to death." In addition to Ernst Grube, Mrs Ellen Presser from the Jewish Community, as well as representatives of the city, Cardinal Marx and Bishop Bedford-Strohm and Ursula Kalb from the Community of Sant'Egidio spoke.

At the end, the children of the School of Peace appealed for a world where no one is excluded.

