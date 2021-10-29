news

Food aid and Covid-19 infection prevention in Bukavu, eastern Congo: in the Central Prison and with street children

The Community of Sant'Egidio has continued to support the most vulnerable people in the emergency caused by the pandemic: the elderly, street children and prisoners.



The Community of Sant'Egidio regularly distributes food support packs in Bukavu Central Prison, including rice and beans, but also bars of soap, sanitisers and protective masks.



The distribution has provided an opportunity to start helping in the health field as well, raising awareness about preventing Covid-19 infection, explaining the importance of vaccination and basic hygiene measures.

The prison, an old colonial-era building built for 500 people, now has more than three times that number: 1555 prisoners, including 89 minors and 43 women in separate sectors. Overcrowding is a very serious problem and a major risk factor for contagion.



Food distributions have been made also to street children, whose number has increased during the pandemic, and to the elderly in the Cercle Hippique neighbourhood. More than 5000 food packs have been distributed by the Community since June.