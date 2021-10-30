news

Meeting with UN Secretary Guterres on the sidelines of the G20: peace, vaccines for Africa and humanitarian corridors

The Secretary General: "Sant'Egidio not only talks about peace but makes peace" - Andrea Riccardi: "Rebuilding societies and bringing peace back to the central role it deserves".

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

This afternoon, at 4pm, a delegation of the Community of Sant'Egidio, led by the founder Andrea Riccardi and the president Marco Impagliazzo, met in Rome with the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres. During the meeting, some major issues related to the G20 taking place in the capital were discussed. First of all, peace and, in particular, the action carried out by Sant'Egidio for reconciliation and disarmament in some countries and areas of the world where conflicts and widespread violence persist.



A further topic was the anti-Covid vaccination in Africa, a continent that cannot be left behind, for the good of all its population but also of the world. Finally, the issue of migration was addressed, agreeing on the need to replicate - in the areas of the world crossed by wars and environmental crises that force people to abandon their land - the model of Humanitarian Corridors. Launched by Sant'Egidio together with other institutions in Italy, France, Belgium and Andorra, they have so far made it possible to welcome almost 4,000 refugees in Europe.



The idea of a high-level conference on peace, civil society and the role of women, to be organised in New York in the near future, also emerged from the conversation.



" I have an infinite admiration for the work of Sant'Egidio because it not only talks about peace but also makes peace and its effort is successful", remarked Guterres. Collaboration with the UN is extremely important stressed Riccardi: "Sant'Egidio works to rebuild societies. At a time when peace seems difficult to achieve, we want to give it back the central role it deserves".

