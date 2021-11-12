news

World Day of the Poor on November 14. Sant'Egidio celebrates in prayer and solidarity

In view of the 5th World Day of the Poor, on 14 November, Pope Francis paid a visit of listening and prayer to Assisi.

On the Basilica of St Mary of the Angels, the Pope was met by the poor, with an ideal "embrace" as a sign of welcome. The Community of Sant'Egidio took part in the pilgrimage with a group of homeless people.

Pope's embrace of the poor will continue on the World Day of the Poor on Sunday 14 November. Francis will preside over the Eucharistic celebration in St Peter's Basilica with the participation of two thousand people - poor people, voluntary associations and communities.



All over the world, the Community of Sant'Egidio organises meetings with its poorer friends to extend this embrace through prayers and solidarity initiatives.



The 5th World Day of the Poor



The message for the World Day of the Poor, celebrated every 33rd Sunday of Ordinary Time, has as its title the words of Jesus: " The poor you will always have with you". (Mk 14:7). Jesus spoke these words at a meal in Bethany, in the home of a certain Simon, known as the leper, a few days before Passover. As the Evangelist recounts, a woman came in with an alabaster flask full of precious ointment and poured it over Jesus’ head. Pope Francis guides us in the interpretation of this gesture, which caused great amazement, because

considering the value of the ointment some of those present thought it should have been sold and the proceeds given to the poor. But "Jesus makes us appreciate the profound meaning of the woman’s act. (...) Jesus was reminding them that he is the first of the poor, the poorest of the poor, because he represents all of them.It was also for the sake of the poor, the lonely, the marginalised and the victims of discrimination, that the Son of God accepted the woman’s gesture".

The meaning of the Day, " The poor you will always have with you", is an invitation to increase our sensitivity and understand the needs of the poor, meeting them where they are, with moments of prayer and communion, which are like the "precious ointment" of the Gospel passage.



MESSAGE FOR THE FIFTH WORLD DAY OF THE POOR

