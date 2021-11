news

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited the Community of Sant'Egidio

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited Sant'Egidio in Trastevere. The main topics of the meeting with the Community included social consequences of the pandemic and possible solutions to deal with it, support for the elderly population and, on the issue of immigration, the humanitarian corridors model.