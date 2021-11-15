news

Prayer for the poor, live stream

Memorial of the dedication of the basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere where the Community of Sant'Egidio prays every evening.

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page on Monday and Thursday at 8 pm (UTC 1).



