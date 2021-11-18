news
Prayer for the Church, live stream at 8 p.m. (CET)
November 18 2021 - ROME, ITALYLive streaming prayer
Remembrance of the dedication of the Roman basilicas of Saint Peter's in the Vatican and Saint Paul's outside the walls
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page on Monday and Thursday at 8 pm (UTC 1).
