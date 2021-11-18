news

Prayer for the Church, live stream at 8 p.m. (CET)

Remembrance of the dedication of the Roman basilicas of Saint Peter's in the Vatican and Saint Paul's outside the walls

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page on Monday and Thursday at 8 pm (UTC 1).



Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart device