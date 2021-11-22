news

Disability: Italian President Mattarella visiting Sant’Egidio Art Lab Exhibition

On the 22nd November, at the Rectorate of Sapienza, following the Inauguration Ceremony of the Academic year at the Sapienza University in Rome, the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, visited the new art exhibition “DIS/INTEGRATION” by artists with disabilities of the Sant'Egidio Art Lab. The exhibition has been created in collaboration with César Meneghetti and supported by a number of well-known international artists.

The exhibition will open to the public on 29th November 2021 to 28th January 2022 and will explore the concept of vulnerability and disability, welcome and integration, with art works linked to topical issues such as migration, conflicts and their dramatic consequences.

