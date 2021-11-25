news

World Day of "Cities for Life" - 2000 cities saying no to death penalty - Press Conference on Nov 26, 11.30 am

On November 26 at 11.30 am, press conference of the Community of Sant’Egidio to show case the 20th anniversary of the Cities for Life Global Movement for the abolition of the Death Penalty all over the world. It will take stock of progress on the withdraw of the death penalty on a global scale. Data will be provided on abolitionist and retentionist countries, stories, successes and difficulties encountered, new strategies.



The press conference will also illustrate the initiatives planned for November 30, 2021 - marking the day when the death penalty was first abolished in Europe. Starting with the Colosseum in Rome, a worldwide mobilization will involve over 2,000 cities joining the “Cities for Life” Campaign.

"Freeing the world from the death penalty"

2001-2021: twenty years of campaigning say it is possible



PRESS CONFERENCE

(also via streaming)

Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Roma, Via della Paglia 14B

Friday, November 26, 2021

11.30 am

with: Mario Marazziti, Co-ordinator of the International Campaign and Co-founder of the World Coalition against the Death Penalty