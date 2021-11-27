news

New York - Thanksgiving of solidarity with Sant’Egidio

Even if there are still difficulties due to the pandemic, the Community of Sant'Egidio in New York celebrated a special Thanksgiving with the friends living on the street. Many people were waiting the occasion to spend some quality time together, and to share the traditional lunch with turkey and pumpkin cake.

Thanks to the help of many helpers it was possible to serve lunch to more than two hundred people. We don’t want to leave anyone alone during the holiday season and once again we understand that being together is better and gives more joy.

See you soon at the Christmas Lunch!