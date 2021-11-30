news
November 30, Cities for Life Day. International webinar “No Justice without Life” at 5.30pm
As part of the World Day "Cities for Life, Cities against the Death Penalty" on November 30, the Community of Sant'Egidio is promoting the International webinar"No Justice without Life - for a World without the Death Penalty”, live at 5.30pm. The webinar will end at 7pm with a flashmob of the Youth for Peace - students from high schools and universities in Rome - and followed by the extraordinary lighting of the Colosseum, icon of the global campaign against the Death Penalty. At the same time, events will be running in different cities in 70 countries of the world, to promote powerful and positive messages in defense of life and human rights.
To join a webinar as an attendee, you have to first register to the session
“No Justice without Life”
For a World without the Death Penalty
Tuesday 30 November 2021, 5.30pm
The event will run through Zoom Webinar.
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9016369719703/WN_f7OH9cblTlKkqLqJgckeOQ
After you register, you'll receive a confirmation email with information on how to join the webinar when it's time.
Speakers
David Sassoli
President of the European Parliament
Bessolé René Bagoro
Former Minister of Justice of Burkina Faso
Antoinette Chahine
Lebanese activist who was wrongly convicted of murder in 1997
Tawakkol Karman
Peace Nobel Peace Prize
Mario Marazziti
Coordinator of the International Campaign Against the Death Penalty, Community of Sant’Egidio
David Mathis
Former death row inmate now serving a life imprisonment sentence in "Angola", Louisiana
Suzana Norlihan Ujen
Malaysian criminal lawyer with specific experience in defending clients sentenced to death under Malaysian law
Sister Helen Prejean
Leading advocate for the abolition of the Death Penalty, and author of “Dead Man Walking”
Mgr. Vitus Rubianto Solichin
Bishop of Padang, Indonesia
With Zoom application you can follow the webinar with simultaneous translation in ITALIAN, ENGLISH and SPANISH