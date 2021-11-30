news
Webinar No Justice without Life - VIDEO
November 30 2021Death Penalty
Watch here
Webinar "No Justice without Life. For a world without death penalty" of November 30, World Day of the Cities for Life.
VIDEO
Speakers
David Sassoli
President of the European Parliament
Bessolé René Bagoro
Former Minister of Justice of Burkina Faso
Antoinette Chahine
Lebanese activist who was wrongly convicted of murder in 1997
Tawakkol Karman
Peace Nobel Peace Prize
Mario Marazziti
Coordinator of the International Campaign Against the Death Penalty, Community of Sant’Egidio
David Mathis
Former death row inmate now serving a life imprisonment sentence in "Angola", Louisiana
Suzana Norlihan Ujen
Malaysian criminal lawyer with specific experience in defending clients sentenced to death under Malaysian law
Sister Helen Prejean
Leading advocate for the abolition of the Death Penalty, and author of “Dead Man Walking”
Mgr. Vitus Rubianto Solichin
Bishop of Padang, Indonesia