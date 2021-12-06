news

Prayer for the Sick, live stream at 8 p.m. (CET)

Memory of Saint Nicholas ( 343), whose relics are found in Bari. He was bishop of Mira in Asia Minor (present day Turkey) and is venerated in the entire East. Memory of all the Christians living in the East.

