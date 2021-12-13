news

“Religions as Sisters, Peoples as Brothers”: online Meeting between Sant'Egidio and Rissho Kosei-kai

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Agreement of Fraternity and Cooperation between the Buddhist movement Rissho Kosei-kai and the Community of Sant'Egidio (November 2016), an online meeting was held between the two movements, which took its cue from the recent International Meeting for Peace “Peoples as Brothers, Future Earth" (Rome, October 6 and 7, 2021).

The result was a meeting full of value and great significance, which greatly contributed to strengthening ties and intensifying the common commitment of the two international realities towards Africa. Kosho Niwano stressed, "These years have seen the growth of fraternity between the two movements which, though belonging to different religions, have discovered that they live the same dimension of a faith spent in transforming the world, especially for the poorest and most forgotten. An example of such collaboration - it was said - is the one in the field of care for the sick and the promotion of children's registry records, in several African countries.

The meeting also focused on the preparation of the TICAD -Tokyo International Conference on African Development- to be held in Tunisia in 2022.



