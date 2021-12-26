news

Sant'Egidio fondly remembers Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man of peace, who passed away this morning in Capetown at the age of 90

The Community of Sant'Egidio fondly remembers Desmond Tutu, South African Anglican Archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize winner, who passed away this morning in Capetown, at the age of 90.



Known throughout the world for his non-violent commitment against apartheid and his witness of unceasing commitment to peace, reconciliation and justice in Africa, he was for many years a friend of the Community, with which he shared on many occasions moments of prayer and battles for peace and the future of Africa.



On May 26, 1988, he inaugurated the "Tent of Abraham", the first house of the Community dedicated to refugees. A stage in a long bond of friendship, made up of a shared commitment to peace, health, human rights and the fight against the death penalty.



"When at Christmas he sees you with the poor at lunch, in the basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, God smiles," said Archbishop Tutu during one of his visits to Rome. It is sweet for us to remember these words of his, just as the Community welcomes so many poor people in every part of the world, aware of the strength of the legacy of peace that he leaves us.

