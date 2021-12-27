news
Prayer of the Apostles, memorial of Saint John, live stream
December 27 2021 - ROME, ITALYLive streaming prayer
Saint John, apostle and evangelist, "the disciple whom Jesus loved" who under the cross took Mary as his mother.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page on Monday and Thursday at 8 pm (UTC 1).
