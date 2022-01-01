news

The warm greeting of pope Francis to the Community of Sant'Egidio gathered in st.Peter's Square for the World Day of Peace

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

In the 55th World Day for Peace, the Community of Sant'Egidio has attended the Angelus prayer in St. Peter Square, bringing banners with the names of all countries affected by war and terrorism all over the wolrd.

Pope Francis, at the end of the prayer, greeted all participants with these words. "I greet the participants in the demonstration “Peace in all lands”, organized by the Sant’Egidio Community here in Rome and in many parts of the world – these Sant’Egidio people are good, they are good! – in collaboration with the dioceses and the parishes. Thank you for your presence and your commitment!"

Watch the video: