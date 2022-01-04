In the south of the Philippines hit by a typhoon it's #Christmasforeveryone with Sant'Egidio

A few days before Christmas a typhoon devastated the southern part of the Philippines, causing dozens of victims and almost 50,000 displaced people. The city of Cebu - known for being the place the evangelization of the Philippines started from - was also affected and some of the friends of the Community had their houses uncovered.

In the days after Christmas, thanks also to the solidarity of the Community of Manila, a delegation of Sant'Egidio from Cebu went to the most devastated areas, among the displaced people, bringing them food, gifts and a bit of joy.